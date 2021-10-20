CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Honest Company Celebrates Baby2Baby's 10th Anniversary With Donation Of 10 Million Products

By Business Wire
The Honest Company, a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement and creating a community for conscious consumers, today announced its plan to honor Baby2Baby's 10 th anniversary by setting a goal of donating an additional 10 million products to the organization by the end of 2022.

As Honest's official charitable partner, this milestone also marks the 10 th year of its partnership with Baby2Baby in support of its mission of providing essential items to children living in poverty. Since the company began working with Baby2Baby in 2012, it has donated more than 26 million products and countless employee volunteer hours to the organization making an impact on children and families in need across the country. Charitable partnerships and commitments like the relationship with Baby2Baby are an essential piece of the company's overall ESG platform, which has been part of the company's DNA since its founding.

"At The Honest Company, we have always focused on making safe and effective products more accessible so that people don't have to choose between what works and what is good for them," says The Honest Company Founder Jessica Alba. "For families that have found themselves in unfortunate circumstances or living in poverty, at Honest, we believe you should never have to choose between a meal on the table or diapering a baby. Through our 10-year partnership with Baby2Baby, we have been able to help make that happen for hundreds of thousands of families and look forward to continuing to work toward that shared goal for many years to come."

"At Honest, we are on a mission to create real and meaningful impact, brought to life through our extensive purpose initiatives and overall ESG efforts. As our charity partner since the very beginning, Baby2Baby is right alongside us in helping fulfill that mission each and every day," said The Honest Company CEO Nick Vlahos. "From product donations to employee volunteer opportunities, our relationship with Baby2Baby is reflective of our commitment to the communities we serve, infusing ethical values and a deep sense of purpose in all that we do."

To hit its 10 million product goal, The Honest Company will kickstart its efforts this holiday season and have four additional donation pushes throughout 2022. During the month of November, for every new bundle subscription that is purchased, Honest will donate a bundle to a family in need through Baby2Baby*.

"We are so grateful for The Honest Company's unwavering dedication to our mission since day one," said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. "They have given back to Baby2Baby in every conceivable way, from donating millions of diapers and critical items for the children we serve across the country to volunteering their time at our headquarters. We are proud to celebrate a decade of partnership with this incredible 10 million product commitment that will help us continue responding to the devastating need from the COVID crisis, fires, hurricanes and other disasters."

The Honest Company is a mission driven company that has always strived to put community before commerce. This is only the start of continuing to help communities and people live better consciously.

For more information, visit https://www.honest.com/purpose.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (HNST) is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 32,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

About Baby2Baby: Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 200 million items -- more than any organization of its kind -- to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 100 million items to families in need, serving over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

*During the month of November, for every bundle subscription that is purchased, The Honest Company will donate a bundle, up to 1 million diapers and 648K wipes, to Baby2Baby.

Community Policy