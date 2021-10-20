CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piper Sandler Companies To Hold Management Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report, a leading investment bank, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, October 29, 2021. The earnings release will be available at the company's website at www.pipersandler.com.

The company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 3064159. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.pipersandler.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately three hours following the completion of the live call. Participants can listen to the recording by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 3064159. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available through the company's website referenced above.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Piper Sandler Cos. Report is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

