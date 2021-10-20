Radius Health To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Live Webcast On Monday, November 8, 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a company update.

Conference Call Information:Domestic Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 404-2458International Dial-In Number: 1 (430) 775-1272Conference ID: 9322858Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/945gpbaj

A replay of the conference call will be available on November 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET and a live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's website for ninety days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 9322858. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company's website.

About RadiusRadius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS ® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

Investor & Media Relations Contact:Ethan HoldawayEmail: investor-relations@radiuspharm.comPhone: (617) 583-2017

