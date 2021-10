CLEVELAND — We could all use a reason to smile nowadays, right? Well here is a whole show dedicated to it! It's packed full of stories sure to make you smile. First up- an Amazon worker in Euclid just had the best day of work, ever! Just for being vaccinated, local woman Arnita was entered in a drawing and won one million dollars! But she had no idea- and went into work like it was about to be another normal day. You have to hear how surprised she was!

EUCLID, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO