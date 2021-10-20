CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton, LA

Elton man accused of breaking into home, trying to set it on fire

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Elton man is behind bars after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly broke into a home and attempted to set it on fire.

Steven “Peewee” Edwards, 39, of Elton, faces charges of simple burglary, simple arson and obstruction of justice after he allegedly broke into a home on Oct. 16. He was arrested on Monday, Oct. 18, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Elton Police identified Edwards as the suspect and recovered several items taken from the residence. They asked the JDPSO to assist with locating Edwards.

KLFY News 10

Charge: Teen hit disabled teacher; apparent TikTok challenge

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Arraignment is scheduled Dec. 18 for an 18-year-old Louisiana high school student accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair. The motive apparently was a social media challenge, police have said. Larrianna Jameese Jackson of Covington could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of second-degree […]
COVINGTON, LA
