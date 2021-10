The traffic fines in some of the European countries are really scary! A couple of years back, a Finnish millionaire was asked to pay a fine of whopping $60,000 for crossing the speed limit, while the $ 1 million speeding fine issued in Switzerland could still be the highest of its kind. However, these fines no matter how outrageous are still not quite able to stop traffic offenses from being committed. Recently, a judge in Germany came up with a punishment for a young reckless driver that would sting a lot more than just paying a massive traffic fine. To teach the offender a lesson he would remember forever, the judge not only ordered him to pay several fines and go without a license for a full year but also sell the car in which the offense was committed.

GERMANY ・ 2 DAYS AGO