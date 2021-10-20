CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan Assisting Motorists After Crash Struck By Van On New TZB

By Zak Failla
 6 days ago
A Good Samaritan from Long Island assisting two motorists on the New York State Thruway was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a passing van in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers in Westchester County responded to a reported crash involving a man at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 on I-87 in Greenburgh.

Police said that the man - later identified as Nassau County resident Michael McCutchan, age 61, of Westbury, stopped to assist two motorists who were involved in a property damage crash in the northbound center lane on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

While he was standing in the left-center lane of the roadway, McCuthchan was struck by a commercial van being driven by Suffolk County resident Francisco Lopez Flores, age 39, of Bay Shore.

McCutchan was transported to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

#Long Island#Good Samaritan#Tappan Zee Bridge#New York State Thruway#New York State Police#Accident
