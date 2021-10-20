CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia says president to announce more steps that will reassure its partners

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReTiC_0cXOt2ae00

TUNIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign minister told the United States on Wednesday that President Kais Saied would take more steps to reassure its international partners after he seized near total control of the country in July.

During a meeting with State Department official Yael Lempert, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi stressed the importance of the United States continuing to support the North African country.

The United States has been important to Tunisia since its 2011 revolution in providing security assistance and working with other major donors to support public finances.

Under rules Saied announced last month when he swept aside much of the constitution in moves critics called a coup, the new Cabinet will ultimately answer to him rather than Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Saied is under international pressure to announce a clear road map for a return to constitutional politics. He announced a new government this month but gave no indication he was ready to relinquish control.

His intervention followed years of economic stagnation and political paralysis but has cast into doubt the democratic gains made by Tunisians during the revolution that triggered the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU urges Tunisia's president to reopen parliament

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday called on Tunisia's President Kais Saied to restore the democratic order in his country after he suspended parliament and seized near total control in July. "The parliament cannot stay closed indefinitely," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told lawmakers in...
POLITICS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Tunisia’s President Saied revokes predecessor’s passport

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Thursday he had decided to withdraw the diplomatic passport of his predecessor Moncef Marzouki. Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique.
WORLD
AFP

US calls new Tunisia government 'welcome step'

The United States on Tuesday praised the appointment of a new Tunisian government as a positive step and encouraged further action three months after a presidential power grab. "The new government, which includes 10 female ministers, is a welcome step forwards towards addressing the significant economic, health and social challenges facing the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. "We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order," he said. Najla Bouden was named Monday as the North African country's first female prime minister and vowed that she would put a priority on fighting corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
Reuters

Tunisia closes TV, radio stations critical of president

TUNIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s independent media regulator HAICA said on Wednesday it had closed a television station, Nesma TV, owned by the Heart of Tunisia party leader Nabil Karoui, and a religious radio station, saying both were operating with a license. The stations have been critical of President...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Defense Secretary Austin to visit Black Sea region to reassure allies, partners amid Russian intimidation

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Black Sea littoral states this week to reassure allies and partners as Russia flexes its military might in the strategic region. Austin will visit Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#State Department#North African#Cabinet#Tunisians
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Tunisia
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Poll: Fauci lied, resign

Nearly half the nation believes that COVID-19 czar Anthony Fauci lied about funding virus testing in China, and almost as many want him dumped from the post he’s held for 37 years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy