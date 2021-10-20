Barcelona agree new contract with Ansu Fati with billion-euro buyout clause

Barcelona have confirmed the agreement of a new contract with Ansu Fati .

The teenager’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and although Barca held an option to extend it, doubts had surfaced over the validity of the extension clause due to Spanish laws prohibiting longer contracts for young players.

Any fears of the new No10 departing have now been allayed though, with the Catalan outfit stating Fati will sign his new deal on Thursday, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2027.

His buyout clause has been set to one billion euro, mirroring that of fellow teen starlet Pedri , who signed a new deal recently and is similarly seen as a pillar of the team for the future as they look to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi and the revelations of the extent of the financial pit the club is in.

Ansu Fati has just returned from a long-term injury which saw him miss Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics, netting off the bench on his comeback against Levante and then shining against Valencia and scoring another on his first start of the season .

He made his senior debut for Barca at 16 and has scored 15 times in 47 appearances so far for the club, with four senior caps and one goal for the Spanish national team.