CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

Fake Halloween display leads to real 911 response

By Jennifer Perkins
Corbin News Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Halloween display that resulted in a 911 call now has a new feature which denotes it as a Halloween display to help avoid confusion. The display, which is located at the intersection of Old Hwy 25 and Slate Ridge Road, features the grim reaper on...

www.thenewsjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Muskogee man turns home into massive Halloween display

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee man is sharing his love of Halloween with his community. Thomas Banneck and his wife turn their yard into an elaborate display each Halloween. This year’s theme is “circus.”. The Bannecks have more than 30 skeletons across their yard, taming lions, doing acrobats, and walking...
MUSKOGEE, OK
WTHR

Chesterfield twins show off elaborate Halloween display

CHESTERFIELD, Indiana — For most people, Halloween decorations end up on the front lawn. Jon Nelson's do too, but he and his twin brother, Shawn, keep most of the good stuff inside — in a dark room filled with thousands of scary pieces of memorabilia. "When you see everything blacked...
CHESTERFIELD, IN
WFMJ.com

Huge Halloween display in Boardman grows each year

There is a huge Halloween display in Boardman and each year the display only gets bigger. 16 year-old Jacob Latessa has set up the display at his home for the past six years. Latessa said the display has about 300 decorations and each year becomes more and more extravagant. For...
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mannequin#Cor#Ambulance Inc
KRQE News 13

Stolen spider from Halloween display returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen Halloween decoration is returned with an apology note. Surveillance video shows a young woman take off with a spider from an elaborate Halloween display at Jessica Killingsworth’s house. The spider has since been returned along with an apology note. In the note, the person admits to being the driver, not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Inman.com

Homeowners 'jab' at anti-vaxxers with grim Halloween displays

Across the continent, devilish homeowners are using Halloween as an opportunity to “poke” fun at COVID vaccine opponents with a series of fiendish holiday displays — and the politically charged decorations are drawing fans and critics alike. In Canada, one Twitter user showcased a series of human skulls situated next...
SCIENCE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield family scares up massive Halloween display

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are just ten days away from the young and young-at-heart making their way from house-to-house trick-or-treating on Halloween night. In Springfield, there's one house that annually attracts hundreds of visitors on Halloween and the days leading up to it. "I like when the people just...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
Washington Examiner

Cause of death for family that mysteriously died near Yosemite revealed

The Mariposa County sheriff’s department determined that a California family who died mysteriously while hiking near Yosemite in August died of “heat-related” issues. Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Miju died of "hyperthermia and probable dehydration due to the environmental exposure," Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced Thursday. Searchers found the family on Aug. 17 after they were missing for two days following a hike in the Sierra National Forest. The cause of death for the family's dog is still unknown, but based on the condition of his remains, they believe he was "also possibly suffering from heat-related issues."
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Texas man who spread Covid hoax about hiring man to ‘lick groceries’ sentenced to 15 months in jail

A federal jury has sentenced a Texas man to 15 months in prison for posting a Covid-19 hoax on social media.Christopher Charles Perez, aka Christopher Robbins, was found guilty of spreading false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons – a criminal offence.He was arrested in April 2020 after posting threatening messages on Facebook claiming that he had paid someone infected with the virus to lick items at grocery stores in the San Antonio area to scare people away from visiting those establishments.“My homeboys cousin has covid19 and has licked every thing for past 2 days cause we paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Hiker Plunges 12 Stories To Her Death As Witnesses Watch In Horror

A 33-year-old woman in the Australian state of New South Wales fell up to 130 feet to her death while she was hiking a mountain trail, according to witnesses. The unnamed victim was walking along the Blue Mountains' Mount Solitary track Sunday when witnesses saw her plunge between 30 to 40 meters (98 to 131 feet), 7News.com.au reported.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy