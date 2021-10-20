Fake Halloween display leads to real 911 response

The Mariposa County sheriff’s department determined that a California family who died mysteriously while hiking near Yosemite in August died of “heat-related” issues. Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Miju died of "hyperthermia and probable dehydration due to the environmental exposure," Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced Thursday. Searchers found the family on Aug. 17 after they were missing for two days following a hike in the Sierra National Forest. The cause of death for the family's dog is still unknown, but based on the condition of his remains, they believe he was "also possibly suffering from heat-related issues."

