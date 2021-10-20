CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

By <p></p>
Houghton Lake Resorter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATING 100 YEARS Midland resident Leon Syckle, who is...

www.houghtonlakeresorter.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
City
Harvey, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
CBS News

Authorities recover bullet believed to have been fired by Alec Baldwin from film director's shoulder

Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun used by Alec Baldwin in last week's fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy