In the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a new class of inductees will be honored on October 30 by some of the leading figures int the music industry today. This years inductees include Carole King, The Foo Fighters, LL Cool J, the Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, all of whom have made considerable contributions to the music across their illustrious careers. Also among the inductees are Jay-Z and Todd Rudgren, but they will not have presenters speaking for them. Speaking on behalf of Carole King are Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson. Speaking for the Foo Fighters is Beatles legend Paul McCartney. Speaking on LL Cool J is famed record producer and rapper Dr. Dre. For the band the Go-Go’s American actress Drew Barrymore will be speaking. For Tina Turner, Academy award nominated actress Angela Bassett will be speaking.

