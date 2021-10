If there’s one thing to know about the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s this – just when you think it’s time to count them out, they prove to you why you shouldn’t. The undermanned Penguins had no business even staying in the game with the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the season opener Tuesday, and yet the Penguins crashed the party in Tampa and stomped on the Lightning 6-2.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO