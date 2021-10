One person was killed and seven others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday. A 74-year-old man was found dead inside his home in Englewood on the South Side. Police were responding to a request for a well-being check from a family member when they found the door open at the home in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said. Officers found the door open and discovered the man on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, his name hasn’t been released yet. Police say the shooting occurred between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO