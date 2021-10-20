Deshaun Watson Could Reportedly Be Traded to the Dolphins This Week

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly close to making a deal for the man they want to be the face of their franchise. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Dolphins could get Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans as early as this week.

The Dolphins are currently spiraling at 1-5, falling well below expectations this season thus far after nearly making the playoffs as a Wild Card team in 2020. Most of the blame has fallen on the young shoulders of Tua Tagovailoa, who has disappointed in his first year and a half as a pro. Miami accumulated a cache of first-round picks after blowing up the team in 2019 and have very little to show for it.

The Texans, meanwhile, are a much worse football team but have kept Watson sidelined due to his legal issues that remain unresolved. Over the offseason, the quarterback was accused of sexual assault by 22 women, who filed civil suits against Watson. The NFL is still investigating the situation and the civil suits remain ongoing.

Houston has yet to trade Watson because Nick Caesiro, the general manager hired last offseason to oversee the situation, doesn't want to get anything less than what he considers to be fair value for a franchise quarterback. Watson's off-field issues and his open trade demand have made that difficult. If the Dolphins really are as close as McClain believes to making a deal, it should be a significant haul.

The problems stem from Watson's legal issues. As of now he has not been placed on the Commissioner's List and is free to play, but that could change any day depending on the results of both the league investigation and the lawsuits. Miami is taking a massive risk in even trying to trade for someone with those kinds of accusations out in the open.

It's not a done deal yet. But we could see Watson back on the field soon, and in a different uniform on top of it all.