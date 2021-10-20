CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch as dozens of sharks engage in feeding frenzy off North Carolina’s Surf City pier

By Mark Price
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaters off Surf City, North Carolina, literally erupted Monday night as dozens of sharks got tangled up in multiple feeding frenzies. Video of the turmoil was shared on Facebook by Surf City Ocean Pier, which added: “Sooo, this was/is happening on the end of the pier!”. The video, recorded...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Monkey sanctuary could be beginning of end for decades-old Dania Beach colony. They would be safer, fed — and sterilized

A colony of wild monkeys in Dania Beach soon may get a permanent home, complete with fences, medical care and regular meals. But the creation of a monkey sanctuary east of the Fort Lauderdale airport may mark the beginning of the end of a bizarre wildlife population that has survived on a wedge of swampy forest for more than 70 years. Dania Beach Vervet Project, a nonprofit organization, is ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
foxwilmington.com

Video appears to show dozens of sharks near pier in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier. According to Donnie Johnson, the video was shot on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Surf City Pier. Did you take a great picture or have awesome video?...
SURF CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Surf City#Piers#The Sharks#Mcclatchy News
obxtoday.com

Coastal Review: It’s Oyster Week in North Carolina

North Carolina is celebrating the mighty oyster. Oct. 11-15 is North Carolina Oyster Week this year and organizers, North Carolina Sea Grant, the North Carolina Coastal Federation, and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, say the “shellebration” includes a series of in-person and virtual oyster-related events along the coast and in the Triangle.
POLITICS
popville.com

“This female coyote was spotted in D.C.’s Rock Creek Park”

So cool, from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo yesterday:. “This female coyote was spotted in Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. as part of #SnapshotUSA, a nationwide study using camera traps in suburban, rural, wild, and urban areas across all 50 states. Smithsonian conservation biologist Tremie Gregory and George Mason University...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecoastlandtimes.com

One on One: Bland Simpson’s North Carolina

The next time somebody asks you to describe North Carolina, pull out and read aloud this quote from the beginning pages of Bland Simpson’s new book. “It is a line of sandbars some nearly thirty miles out into the Atlantic Ocean some less than a mile from the mainland; a set of broad, flat terraces, vast farm lands, and timber stands broken by willow-clad rivers both black water and brown and by their deep gum and cypress swamps, occasional bluffs, and green and golden marshes; a host of hills made of red clay and sand, growing pines called loblolly and longleaf, oaks called white and red and turkey and blackjack, red maples and river birches and hickories with shaggy bark; and then a profusely eruptive land of tall folds upon folds, peaks, ridges and rocky tops, domes, cliffs, grassy balds, and gorges, a host of mile-high mountains, too, with a vast quilt of blue haze laid out over it all.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Field & Stream

Video: Sharks Thrash Water for Baitfish in Epic Feeding Frenzy At NC Pier

The term “feeding frenzy” is generally pretty overused, but it might not actually be strong enough to describe what went down on a recent night at the Surf City Ocean Pier in North Carolina. A group of what’s surely dozens and dozens of sharks went absolutely bonkers on a school of baitfish, which were most likely mullet. A video posted on the Surf City Ocean Pier Inc. Facebook page shows the sharks going to town on the fish. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ate every last mullet in the area. The wild scene took place on the evening of October 18.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
country1037fm.com

Gallery: Toes In The Carolina Surf In October, Yes Please

Want another reason to love living in the Carolinas in the fall? Not that we need another reason; but not only are the mountains spectacular, let’s not forget about our beaches. I love to see just how late I can get down there and enjoy a day at the beach.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy