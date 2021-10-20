CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Browns Week 7 Thursday Night Football

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdell Beckham Jr. hasn't been a fantasy football star in several years, but he's still relevant enough that he's in starting lineups most weeks. Tha's especially true in Week 7, when six teams are on bye. However, a shoulder injury threatens to knock him out of Thursday Night Football's Broncos-Browns showdown,...

