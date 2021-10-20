CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' D'Andre Swift: Limited by groin again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Swift (groin) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. The groin injury that...

www.cbssports.com

AllLions

D'Andre Swift Explains Miscommunication with Jared Goff

In a game that required the Detroit Lions' offense to score points to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, settling for field goals would eventually come back to haunt head coach Dan Campbell's team. In the third quarter, it appeared quarterback Jared Goff and running back D'Andre Swift should...
NFL
chatsports.com

Notes: D’Andre Swift wins ‘Angry Run’ of the Week

One bright spot of the Detroit Lions in 2021 has been their running back tandem. Jamaal Williams is averaging a career-high 4.4 yards per carry, while D’Andre Swift has flashed in the running game and remains one of Detroit’s biggest threats in the passing attack. On Sunday against the Minnesota...
NFL
fantasypros.com

D'Andre Swift struggles in loss to Bengals

D'Andre Swift carried 13 times for 24 yards and one touchdown while catching five of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 34-11 loss to the Bengals. It was a bottom-of-the-barrel performance on Sunday. Swift carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards. He saw a lot of work in the passing game but is still seeing fewer carries and snaps than Jamaal Williams. Better days moving forward as the Lions clearly struggled to muster up any offense, using Swift could unlock things for the Lions.
NFL
WXYZ

Lions' Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams questionable vs. Bengals

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Trey Flowers, tight end TJ Hockenson, and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Flowers (knee) and Hockenson (knee) were both limited in practice Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday. Swift (groin) was...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Lions injury report: Joe Mixon, Jackson Carman and D’Andre Swift are questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals should have most of their 53-man roster able to play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions. With D’Ante Smith (knee) set to go on injured reserve, the Bengals have just three other players listed as questionable for Week 6, including running back Joe Mixon (ankle). After barely doing any work leading into last week’s game vs. Green Bay, Mixon got in a limited practice on Wednesday and Friday this week while sitting out Thursday. The expectation is he’ll be active Sunday.
NFL
MLive.com

Angry RB Jermar Jefferson set to make NFL debut for Lions; T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift active too

DETROIT -- Jermar Jefferson was angry about not playing. Now, the Detroit Lions are giving him his chance to show what he can do. The rookie running back is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. D’Andre Swift (groin) and Jamaal Williams (hip/illness), officially listed as questionable to play in the game, are also active along with Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Jason Cabinda.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' running backs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams still waiting for big break

Allen Park — As running backs coach Duce Staley likes to put it, the Lions have a thunder-and-lightning combination in their backfield. But the one thing missing from the tandem of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams have been the electric, big-gain run plays. Through five games, the duo has combined...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Antonio Gibson, Joe Mixon, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 6 start-sit decisions

No, this isn't a repeat of last week: Antonio Gibson, Joe Mixon, and D'Andre Swift are all "questionable" (and expected to play) heading into Week 6. Still, as long as they have that ugly little red "Q" next to their names, fantasy football owners will be checking for the latest injury updates to find out if these key RBs are playing. That's where we come in, providing the latest news ahead of your Week 6 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
chatsports.com

D’Andre Swift Expected to Play Sunday Against Bengals

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play in a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1449649129123192835. Swift has been limited in practice this week because of a groin injury. In a Week 5 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 7 fantasy football studs, duds and sleepers: D'Andre Swift should go off

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is about to kick off on Thursday with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' D'Andre Swift: Strong effort through air Sunday

Swift (groin) ran for 48 yards on 13 carries against the Rams on Sunday, adding eight receptions on 10 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. The Lions made the game closer than expected in the 28-19 loss, largely because of Swift's excellent output as a receiver. Swift's workload as a runner might always be limited and perhaps durability isn't his strong suit, but he's shown multiple times this year that he can provide standout fantasy production even while sharing the rushing workload with fellow running back Jamaal Williams, who ran for 57 yards on 12 carries against the Rams. It would be helpful if Jared Goff could be more productive, but in the meantime Swift has shown the ability to produce even if Detroit is subjected to poor quarterback play. The formula should stay mostly the same for Detroit as they take on Philadelphia in Week 8.
NFL
FanSided

Dan Campbell says D’Andre Swift can touch the ball enough

D’Andre Swift was one of the best players on the field for either team on Sunday, and Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell wants to feed him the ball even more. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions held nothing back before ultimately falling short in a 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Before a successful onside kick and the first of two successful fake punts, running back D’Andre Swift opened the scoring with a 63-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

D'Andre Swift breaks off impressive 63-yard TD on screen pass

Georgia Football coverage presented by — D’Andre Swift didn’t get to the end zone quickly. However, he eventually made it. The Detroit Lions’ running back, who played at Georgia, caught a screen pass, then darted side-to-side before sprinting for a 63-yard touchdown reception as the Lions took an early lead against the Los Angeles Rams in California.
NFL

