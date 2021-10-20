Lions' D'Andre Swift: Limited by groin again

Swift (groin) ran for 48 yards on 13 carries against the Rams on Sunday, adding eight receptions on 10 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. The Lions made the game closer than expected in the 28-19 loss, largely because of Swift's excellent output as a receiver. Swift's workload as a runner might always be limited and perhaps durability isn't his strong suit, but he's shown multiple times this year that he can provide standout fantasy production even while sharing the rushing workload with fellow running back Jamaal Williams, who ran for 57 yards on 12 carries against the Rams. It would be helpful if Jared Goff could be more productive, but in the meantime Swift has shown the ability to produce even if Detroit is subjected to poor quarterback play. The formula should stay mostly the same for Detroit as they take on Philadelphia in Week 8.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO