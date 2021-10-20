Boots & BBQ on the Jacksonville Square

Friday, October 29, 2021

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Want some barbecue and some boot-scootin’ boogie? Plan to come to Boots and BBQ on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Public Square!



The event includes live music and square dancing (with the help of a professional square-dance caller), and fresh-made barbecue will be available throughout.



Other events are also free horse-drawn carriage rides will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Dr. Francis Medical Museum, located at 207 Gayle Ave SW, and the evening will end with the “ Haunted Jacksonville Walking Ghost Tour s,” a free event courtesy of the Jacksonville Public Library. The tours start at the library, located at 200 Pelham Rd S., at 8:30 p.m.



The food and fun is a fundraiser for Starkey Hearing Foundation, co-sponsored by the Delta Zeta sorority of Jacksonville State University and the city Parks and Recreation Department.



For more information, call PARD at 256-435-8115 .

