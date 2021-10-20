Trick or Treat at the Oxford Public Library
Thursday October 28, 2021 — Part of HALLOWEEK
10:00 am
TRICK OR TREAT
Oxford Public Library
110 East 6th Street, Oxford, AL 36203
Free event
Also don’t forget the online
NIGHTFALL NARRATIVE
ONLINE EVENT offered by Oxford Public Library 7:00pm
Free event
Nightfall Narratives are some of the more unusual or creepy stories found in the public domain. We read them hoping that they can bring a fun sense of dread to an otherwise uneventful fall evening, that may welcome listeners into the Halloween season.
To listen or hear past readings:
https://www.oxfordpl.org/nightfallnarratives.html
For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .
Comments / 0