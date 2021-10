CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in West Virginia continued to drop Sunday along with the state’s active total. As of Sunday, there were 650 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, down 22 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There are currently 198 people in intensive care with the virus, down five. The number of people on ventilators increased by four to 123.

