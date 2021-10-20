Office Building and Restaurant at 131 West Wilson Gets Green Light to Reopen

The building at 131 West Wilson, closed by Madison’s Building Inspection Division due to structural concerns, will be reopening this week. Work on the facility had been on-going prior to its closure on September 10th. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

City Building Inspection staff report that all floors and common spaces at and above ground level, outdoor spaces and the accessible limited parking areas are able to reopen. Although the structural capacity of the building is safe, work has not been completed to reopen the parking garage. That parking ramp will remain closed, and will be monitored and inspected regularly to assure no further deterioration. Those conditions will stand until an approved permanent repair to the parking system is completed.

While the garage repair is underway, staff and engineers are confident of the structural integrity and safety of the remainder of the building.