Office Building and Restaurant at 131 West Wilson Gets Green Light to Reopen

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 6 days ago

The building at 131 West Wilson, closed by Madison’s Building Inspection Division due to structural concerns, will be reopening this week. Work on the facility had been on-going prior to its closure on September 10th. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

City Building Inspection staff report that all floors and common spaces at and above ground level, outdoor spaces and the accessible limited parking areas are able to reopen. Although the structural capacity of the building is safe, work has not been completed to reopen the parking garage. That parking ramp will remain closed, and will be monitored and inspected regularly to assure no further deterioration. Those conditions will stand until an approved permanent repair to the parking system is completed.

While the garage repair is underway, staff and engineers are confident of the structural integrity and safety of the remainder of the building.

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

