Daniel Desmond: Mine survey flawed

Administrative Analyst I/II (Truckee) County of Nevada, CA $64,674-$78,954/yr. II: $71,458-$87,236/yr. The County of Nevada, CA is seeking a full-time Administrative Analyst I or II to jointly serve the County Executive Office (CEO) and Board of Supervisors' Office (BOS) located in Truckee, California. This is position will serve as a trailblazer in a new role representing senior leadership in the community. You will work directly with the Nevada County District V Supervisor, County Executive Office, and Board of Supervisors to help advance projects, promote County priorities, further community initiatives and serve as an integral standout colleague in the eastern part of the County. The candidate will work directly in the field and be a liaison for the Board of Supervisors' office with constituents, Town of Truckee, County Departments, and community partners. The position will be based primarily in Truckee but will be expected to work in Nevada City on a periodic basis. Minimum requirements include (I): Bachelor's degree in public administration, business administration, economics or a related field from an accredited college or university, and one year of experience in administrative, budget or personnel analysis, preferably in a public agency. Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years; (II): in addition to the above, two years of experience at a level equivalent to Nevada County's classification of Administrative Analyst I. Final filing date: 11/3/21. For full details, visit www.mynevadacounty.com (click "County Careers") or call 530-265-7010 for general information.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO