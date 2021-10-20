Montgomery County introduces bill to create a grant program for child care

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Working parents face a lot of struggles while finding adequate child care — it can be stressful and even leave some parents jobless. Bill 38-21 was introduced in Montgomery County on Tuesday to address this issue to help families and employers develop options for child care.

The bill allows certain employers to be eligible for grants of up to 50 percent of childcare payments, paid by local businesses to employees earning less than 125,000 dollars a year.

Essentially this will work as a recruitment tool for employers while eliminating the stress of finding child care for families.

“As we continue to navigate and recover from a global pandemic, one thing is clear. Our local workforce is the future of our county’s economic success,” said Council Vice President Albornoz, who also serves as chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee. “This is why we are partnering with local businesses to attract and retain talented professionals by expanding access to quality childcare. These investments are key to foster economic development, alleviate stress for working families and ensure business success across our county and region.”

According to the county, this measure is part of both Montgomery County’s Economic Development Platform and the Early Care and Education Initiative. Each of these overarching plans were spearheaded by Councilmember Navarro and supported by Council Vice President Albornoz and the full Council. The goal of this grant program will be to help attract and retain businesses in the County.

Larry Hayman is a parent and business owner of Germantown and Gaithersburg I-9 sports, an organization where kids learn and play sports while practicing sportsmanship and teamwork regardless of their skill level or previous experience.

Hayman says as a parent and business owner he sees how both sides can be frustrating. As a parent, you want great child care; and as a business owner, you want dependable workers. Hayman says this bill is the perfect fit for both parties and he plans to take full advantage of it.

“Childcare, that’s both affordable and available has been difficult, and on the other side, this has actually caused a domino effect because small businesses are looking for employees who are available and reliable. I think this bill actually answers both questions and could be beneficial to both sides. I am happy the county sees the need and is fulfilling it,” said Hayman.

