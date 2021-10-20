CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Limited-Edition Ferrari Aperta Has a Custom Hermès Interior—and It’s Headed to Auction

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
Collectors have just been gifted an opportunity to lasso one of the rarest Prancing Horses in recent history.

The car in question is a pristine Ferrari 599 SA Aperta that has just been listed for auction via Paddlup . With less than 7,000 miles on the ticker, the 2011 rarity is one of only 30 such limited editions to roll off the line and sports an array of custom features that set it apart from fellow Apertas.

First introduced at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, the roadster variant of the 599 was built in honor of the marque’s long-term design partner Carrozzeria Pininfarina. In particular, it pays homage to the patriarchs of the family business, Sergio Pininfarina and Andrea Pininfarina, who have been behind some of the most successful (and beautiful) cars to come out of Maranello. That explains the “SA” designation, while aperta ( “open” in Italian) refers to the roof—or lack thereof when the soft top is removed.

Under the hood, the SA Aperta packs the high-performance engine and gearbox used in the 599 GTO. That is, a gutsy 6-liter V-12 mated to Ferrari ’s six-speed automated manual paddle-shift transmission called “F1 SuperFast.” The mill gives the SA Aptera a total output of 661 hp and 457 ft lbs of torque. The base 599 GTB, meanwhile, produces 611 horses and 448 ft lbs of twist

It’s all about the details with this particular Aperta, though. The exterior is finished in elegant gold fleck Nero Stellato paint, which also runs across the dash inserts. The cabin has been outfitted with striking orange leather by Hermés. Drivers will also enjoy carbon-backed racing seats that give the four-wheeler a little more of a race car feel.

As you might expect, bids are climbing fast for this coveted convertible. At the time of this writing, the listing has been viewed more than 1,300 times and the car is currently sitting at £800,000 (roughly $1.1 million per the current exchange rates). With 18 days left of competitive bidding, you’ll have to be lightning quick to beat your fellow cowboys and lasso this black beauty.

