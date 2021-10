The term “feeding frenzy” is generally pretty overused, but it might not actually be strong enough to describe what went down on a recent night at the Surf City Ocean Pier in North Carolina. A group of what’s surely dozens and dozens of sharks went absolutely bonkers on a school of baitfish, which were most likely mullet. A video posted on the Surf City Ocean Pier Inc. Facebook page shows the sharks going to town on the fish. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ate every last mullet in the area. The wild scene took place on the evening of October 18.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO