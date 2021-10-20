CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

K-Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER 'Add Their Own Flair' to The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'Stay'

By Tomás Mier
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Stay" has become one of the biggest songs worldwide — and TOMORROW X TOGETHER wanted a part of it!. On Tuesday, the K-Pop group's Yeonjun and Taehyun debuted a cover of the song by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, a process that member Yeonjun tells PEOPLE was "an incredible...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Who are The Kid LAROI’s parents?

Inarguably Australia’s hugest music icon export of the moment, The Kid LAROI continues to dominate charts and hearts. Before he found fame, The Kid LAROI came from very humble beginnings. There’s a chance that you weren’t following The Kid LAROI’s trajectory to fame, but it’s important to know that a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Roy Woods Puts His Spin On Justin Bieber's "Peaches"

It looks like Roy Woods season is coming up. The Brampton singer hasn't released a full studio album in nearly four years but fans have not been without any new music. Over the years, he shared a handful of singles and his 2020 project, Dem Times that got many people through the pandemic. However, he's also brought back the fan-favorite RoyMixes. Tackling some of the biggest songs out, Woods puts his own spin on the records and transforms them into something else.
MUSIC
Montclarion

Fans Enter Justin Bieber’s World in His Newest Concert Film

Justin Bieber, a pop sensation and Grammy Award-winning artist, took the stage on New Year’s Eve in 2020 for the first time in three years. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic soared throughout the world, everything continued to shut down and artists in the music industry like Bieber became innovative. With...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Post Malone
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Moa
Billboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Keeps Atop Global Charts, Lisa's 'Money' Hits Top 10

Billboard's two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently finished their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Justin Bieber's Ready To Start A Family, But Hailey Seems To Have 'Changed Her Mind' About The Timing, Says Source: 'She's At The Top Of Her Game Right Now'

Now that Justin and Hailey Bieber have celebrated their third wedding anniversary, the crooner’s more desperate than ever to start a family — but his wife isn't on board just yet. Article continues below advertisement. When the "Baby" singer, 27, and supermodel stunner, 24, tied the knot in September 2018,...
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Lady Gaga? Justin Bieber? You can now bet on which pop star is most likely to go into space

Now that 90-year-old William Shatner, aka Star Trek‘s Captain Kirk, has ventured into space in real life aboard one of Jeff Bezos‘ ships, which celebrity will be next to boldly go where only a few have gone before? Well, you can actually place bets as to which pop star is most likely to shell out big bucks to take a ride with Bezos…or Elon Musk, Richard Branson or any other billionaire who has their own spacecraft.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
highlandernews.org

Justin Bieber: A Rise From the Ashes

The name “Justin Bieber” carries weight among different generations, whether young or old. Bieber began his life with humble beginnings, hailing from Stratford, Canada, raised by a single mother. As a child, Bieber was fairly normal, playing games and sports with his friends. However, his talent for music set him apart from his peers. He played music on the streets of Stratford, sitting on the steps at the local mall and singing to anyone walking by who was willing to listen. Bieber also uploaded videos of him performing covers of famous songs on YouTube, and that’s when he found fame. Music manager Scooter Braun happened to stumble upon Bieber’s videos and proceeded to immediately fly him and his mother out to Atlanta to sign him to a record deal. At the tender age of twelve, Bieber was catapulted into the spotlight, and the craziness of superstardom soon followed his every move.
MUSIC
Billboard

Here's Where Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' & More Top 10 Hits Are Competing for 2022 Grammy Noms

It was a politely worded complaint -- Bieber is Canadian, after all -- but his disappointment was evident. “To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album," he started. "It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS among top nominees for 2021 People’s Choice Awards

So far this year, Adele’s put out exactly one single, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting a bunch of nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The “Easy On Me” singer is up for Female Artist of 2021, Song of 2021 and Video of 2021 at the annual ceremony, which will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on December 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
MUSIC
matadornetwork.com

It took a murder and Justin Bieber to legalize Bogotá’s street art scene

Colombia has emerged from its darkest days of gang warfare and violent crime to become a compelling destination for travelers. And Bogotá’s street art scene is one of the major crowd drivers to the nation. The Colombian civil war began to de-escalate at the beginning of this century and in...
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy