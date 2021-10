Tommy Fury thinks he’s got an easy ticket to the pay window if he does indeed face Jake Paul. Fury and Paul have been trading barbs for a few months now. Fury has said that Paul is playing pretend as a boxer, while the YouTube star has claimed that Fury’s girlfriend is sliding in his DMs. Both men have gone back-and-forth on why a bout between the two hasn’t materialized but it appears we’re closer than ever to witnessing it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO