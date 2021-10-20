CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FAA proposes giving flight attendants 1 more hour of rest

Federal regulators are proposing to give flight attendants an extra hour of rest between shifts, a change that Congress approved in 2018 but was not put into effect by the Trump administration.The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Thursday that flight attendants get 10 consecutive hours of rest between shifts. The proposal does not change the current 14-hour limit on a flight attendant’s work day.Current rules require flight attendants to have nine straight hours of rest between shifts, which can be shortened to eight hours under some circumstances. Congress passed a law in 2018 that directed FAA to increase the mandatory...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board demands more transparency

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board demanded more transparency from the social media giant on Thursday, following a series of media reports that exposed loopholes at the company. The board said it would publish a transparency report as soon as possible after each quarter ends and annual reports to...
INTERNET
whbl.com

U.S. FAA proposes minimum rest periods for flight attendants between shifts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it was proposing to require flight attendants receive at least 10 hours of rest time between shifts after Congress had directed the action in 2018, according to a document released Thursday. Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers including...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output declines in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in September as motor vehicle output slumped amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Manufacturing output dropped 0.7% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. Data for August was revised down to show production falling 0.4% instead of rising 0.2% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production edging up 0.1%. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
ECONOMY
@JohnLocke

Seeking More COVID Data Transparency

Editors at Issues and Insights call for more transparency in the government’s release of COVID-19 data. Since the early days of the pandemic, the public has been misled and misinformed, the goalposts pulled down and taken out of the stadium, and the data too often puzzling. Much of the country has lost confidence in politicians and public health officials. It’s important to know if those doubts are legitimate or misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

FCC votes to terminate China Telecom Americans authority to provide U.S. services

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted to revoke China Telecom’s U.S. subsidiary’s authorization to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorization to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years in the United...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dickson
Fortune

4 potential pitfalls lie ahead for OSHA’s vaccine mandate, say experts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Businesses have what seems like a million questions about the federal vaccine and testing mandate expected to be released soon by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It turns out academics, lawyers, and policy experts do as well.
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

U.S Federal Trade Commission examining Facebook disclosures – WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that Facebook Inc’s internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-ftc-privacy-kids-11635289993?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials are looking into whether Facebook research documents indicate that it...
U.S. POLITICS
American Progress

STATEMENT: CAP Applauds Legislation Before House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce To Strengthen the Supply Chain and Make U.S. Manufacturing More Competitive

Washington, D.C. — Today, the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing introducing several bills (H.R. 5479, H.R. 5495, and H.R. 5505) that will help the United States identify and respond to manufacturing supply chain risk. These bills incorporate ideas advanced earlier this year in a report by the Center for American Progress—including supply chain mapping, support for the transfer of scientific and technical knowledge into operational manufacturing processes by funding public-private partnerships such as Manufacturing Extension Partnerships and Manufacturing USA institutes, and carefully targeted subsidies to build essential capacity.
WASHINGTON, DC
wibqam.com

GE backs ‘near-term’ jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with “near-term” plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus’ plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Boeing Co#Transportation Committee
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reporter

Letter to editor: CDC owes us more transparency

I am a local pulmonary physician for 45 years. I have worked with Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1982 while doing AIDS clinical research. I strongly recommend the Covid vaccine to adults and will probably endorse its use for children, pending CDC approval. I am, however, concerned that the data on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
interlochenpublicradio.org

Great Lakes Tunnel decision delayed as oversight panel wants more transparency from Enbridge

Construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel officially won't begin this year. The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority pushed back a key decision Wednesday. Construction won’t begin on the Great Lakes Tunnel this year, as Enbridge previously projected. At a meeting Wednesday, the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA) delayed the approval of...
TRAFFIC
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NBC News

Trump urges judge to block IRS from handing over his tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Tuesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from giving his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump's taxes have long been the Democrats' "white whale," the lawyers said. The reason given by...
POTUS
The Week

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy