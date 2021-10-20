How to Watch, Live Stream FBI Update on Brian Laundrie Disappearance

The FBI is expected to provide some information on Wednesday about new developments in the search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

Law enforcement broadened their search on Wednesday after some of Laundrie's belongings were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve and the medical examiner was quickly called to the scene. There were reports of apparent partial human remains being found near where the items were located, an area that was previously underwater. Ahead of the press conference, the FBI did not confirm anything besides Laundrie's belongings were found.

The FBI is expected to provide an update on the case at 4:30 p.m. WFLA anchor JB Biunno confirmed that the press conference would be live-streamed on WFLA and NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin said his outlet would stream it as well.

"I'm a blank slate. I find it hard to believe it won't be what we think it's going to be," Walt Buteau, a WFLA investigative reporter, said. "My suspicion is this is going to be exactly what we think it is and that it'll be two or three sentences with no questions and that we'll learn who they believe they think this is."

Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida at the beginning of September without his fiance. After not hearing from their daughter for days, Petito's family had been reaching out to her fiance and his family asking for information about Petito, but said they received no response.

The Laundrie family came under fierce scrutiny for not speaking with police as law enforcement searched for Petito and days after her family reported her officially missing, Laundrie's parents told police their son was missing as well. The last time they saw their son, he was leaving his home in Florida to go on a camping trip to the Carlton Reserve.

His disappearance sparked a wide-scale manhunt, who is wanted for using a debit card and personal identification number to access accounts he wasn't authorized to use. On Wednesday, Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the Carlton Reserve, to search for their son, according to their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Petito's body was found on September 19 in the Bridgerton National Forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide, caused by strangulation, and it's believed that she was killed two to three weeks before she was found.