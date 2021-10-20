CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to Watch, Live Stream FBI Update on Brian Laundrie Disappearance

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBSQ4_0cXOi7XY00

The FBI is expected to provide some information on Wednesday about new developments in the search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

Law enforcement broadened their search on Wednesday after some of Laundrie's belongings were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve and the medical examiner was quickly called to the scene. There were reports of apparent partial human remains being found near where the items were located, an area that was previously underwater. Ahead of the press conference, the FBI did not confirm anything besides Laundrie's belongings were found.

The FBI is expected to provide an update on the case at 4:30 p.m. WFLA anchor JB Biunno confirmed that the press conference would be live-streamed on WFLA and NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin said his outlet would stream it as well.

"I'm a blank slate. I find it hard to believe it won't be what we think it's going to be," Walt Buteau, a WFLA investigative reporter, said. "My suspicion is this is going to be exactly what we think it is and that it'll be two or three sentences with no questions and that we'll learn who they believe they think this is."

Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida at the beginning of September without his fiance. After not hearing from their daughter for days, Petito's family had been reaching out to her fiance and his family asking for information about Petito, but said they received no response.

The Laundrie family came under fierce scrutiny for not speaking with police as law enforcement searched for Petito and days after her family reported her officially missing, Laundrie's parents told police their son was missing as well. The last time they saw their son, he was leaving his home in Florida to go on a camping trip to the Carlton Reserve.

His disappearance sparked a wide-scale manhunt, who is wanted for using a debit card and personal identification number to access accounts he wasn't authorized to use. On Wednesday, Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the Carlton Reserve, to search for their son, according to their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Petito's body was found on September 19 in the Bridgerton National Forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide, caused by strangulation, and it's believed that she was killed two to three weeks before she was found.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Update: The Key In Gabby Petito Tragic Murder Is THIS, FBI Analyst Says

An FBI behavioral analyst claims that the day Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito argued in a Wyoming restaurant on Aug. 27 may be the key to the latter's tragic fate. The 22-year-old YouTuber was seen having an explosive argument between her fiancé and a worker at a Jackson Hole restaurant called Merry Piglets witnessed the entire thing.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Complex

FBI Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Brian Laundrie (UPDATE)

UPDATED 10/21, 5:42 p.m. ET: The human remains that were discovered earlier this week are those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI said in a statement on Thursday. See original story below. Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie, agrees that the human remains found earlier this week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wfla#Newsnationnow#The Carlton Reserve
Mahoning Matters

UPDATE | Human remains found in Florida near Brian Laundrie’s backpack, FBI says

Human remains have been found near belongings of Brian Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve, FBI agents said in a Wednesday news briefing. The remains were found in an area previously underwater at the Carlton Reserve, where agencies had been searching for Laundrie since he vanished in late September following the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Bombshell Update: Internet Convinced That FBI Is Helping Laundries Due to THIS Discovery

The development of Brian Laundrie's case is too fast to be true. After a month of search, the authorities found partial skeleton remains in the Carlton Reserve and revealed they were those of Laundrie's following comparison of dental records. This led to some people spreading reports that the FBI faked the DNA results despite not performing the test yet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Address ‘False Report of DNA Not Matching Brian Laundrie’

North Port Police is now sharing a public statement from the District 12 Medical Examiner to clarify false reports over Brian Laundrie‘s DNA. As the public continues a great investment in the tragic death of Gabby Petito, rumors and conspiracy theories run rampant. One in particular is causing a massive headache for North Port Police, the precinct of Brian Laundrie’s former residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined following George Floyd protests says police watchdog

More than five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined, and some possibly sacked, for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020, a police watchdog has said.Demonstrations were held in numerous cities including New York, following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a fake $20 note, by a police officer in May 2020.New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has condemned the NYPD’s aggressive response to the protests, during which officers were recorded using violence to control peaceful crowds.Police were filmed beating and roughhousing protesters, some of whom said they were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

‘They Want Me Dead’: Nearly Dozen Philadelphia Families Fearing For Lives After Cooperating In Criminal Investigations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen families in Philadelphia say they’re living on the edge and literally dodging bullets because they or a family member have cooperated in criminal investigations. A city councilmember is now collaborating with the sheriff’s department to provide them with a sense of safety. “They want me dead because he witnessed something,” a Philadelphia mother said. This Philadelphia mother says she lives in constant fear for her life and the lives of her children after a family member cooperated with authorities in a police investigation. We are concealing her identity for her protection. “I don’t sleep,” she said. “I probably...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
614K+
Followers
66K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy