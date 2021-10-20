CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Festivals: Indie Memphis

 6 days ago

Indie Memphis 2021 Kicks Off Tonight With RED ROCKET. One of...

Indie Memphis 2021 Kicks Off Tonight With RED ROCKET

One of the best regional fests on the circuit is back in action!. Indie Memphis kicks of the 24th edition tonight with Sean Baker's Cannes hit Red Rocket. The Tennessee festival runs through Monday the 25th and will feature such festival season faves as Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, Pablo Larrain's Spencer, Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, Jonas Carpignano's A Chiara, Robert Greene's Procession, Jane Schoenbrun's We're All Going to the World's Fair, Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harve's Alien On Stage, and many more. The fest will also see the world premiere of Andrew Infante's Ferny & Luca and Jenny Perlin's Bunker.
MEMPHIS, TN
5 Memphis Bars with Games

Katelyn is the Local Business Partner Client Success Rep for StyleBlueprint. She loves all things fitness, the Memphis Tigers and a good brunch. Looking for a more active bar-going experience? These five spots around town offer fun entertainment options that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you’re into board games or you prefer to take your shot at pool, you’ll want to add these Memphis bars to your itinerary.
MEMPHIS, TN
Indie Memphis 2021 Fest Review: ALIEN ON STAGE, Ode to DIY'ers Everywhere

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” — Alien tagline. Eight simple, monosyllabic words, eight words that promised unimaginable horrors and terrors in 1979, except Ridley Scott, H.R. Giger, and Dan O’Bannon imagined them for contemporary and future, unborn audiences. Collectively, Scott, Giger, and O’Bannon crafted more than just a science-fiction/horror classic imitated countless times since, but never equaled. It’s not controversial to state that the release of Alien more than 40 years ago radically redefined a sub-genre, “Before Alien” and “After Alien.”
MOVIES
Impact Memphis: Katie Smythe

This month, we're spotlighting women whose professional and personal contributions help shape our collective future — women who are making points we should all listen to. The people you will read about are remarkable, but this is not a contest or a ranking. Rather, we present women whose contributions, just like those of so many other people of all genders, warrant our attention. Listen up.
MEMPHIS, TN
State
Tennessee State
DON'T SAY ITS NAME Trailer: Indigenous Horror Coming in November

When an environmental activist is called back to the world of the living after a suspicious accident takes her life, an ancient spirit is reborn outside a small northern town. With a wealth of Indigenous talent both in front of and behind the camera, DON’T SAY ITS NAME, the eerie feature debut from director/co-writer Rueben Martell, builds its chills with compellingly real characters and strong performances from Madison Walsh (SOMETHING UNDONE), Sera-Lys McArthur (OUTLANDER), Samuel Marty (GODLESS), Carla Fox, and Julian Black-Antelope (HOLD THE DARK).
MOVIES
SNAKEHEAD iTunes Code Giveaway

Sister Tse comes to New York through a Snakehead, a human smuggler. She gains favor with the matriarch of the family of crime and she rises the ranks quickly. Soon Tse must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America. Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions will...
MOVIES
Screamfest 2021 Awards: NOCTURNA: SIDE A - THE GREAT OLD MAN'S NIGHT Wins Big

It's nice to see a film that you love get embraced by a festival and take home a slew of hardware. Screamfest Horror Film Festival announced this year's award winners and Gonzalo Calzada's Nocturna: Side A - The Great Old Man's Night cleaned up. Among the feature film categories Calzada's dramatic horror film won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Pepe Soriano and Best Editing.
MOVIES
Montreal Nouveau 2021 Review: LA CONTEMPLATION DU MYSTÈRE, The Hunter Becomes the Hunted

Our parents often have friends that we only vaguely know; rituals they kept that seems weird to us; and often, if we are estranged from them or separated by distance, a life that we cannot comprehend. Add into that a parent who lives in a small town/rural community and engages in a pretty odd activity, and there is a story ripe with mystery and danger.
MOVIES
Sitges 2021 Review: BIENVENIDOS AL INFIERNO

Lucia lives with her mute grandmother, her abuela, at their remote home in the forest. Lucia has left a dangerous relationship with Monk, the lead singer of a satanic death metal band. Further to this toxic relationship is that she is pregnant with his child and he wants it back, before time runs out. Before time runs out for what?
MOVIES
Grimmfest 2021 Awards: Korean Thriller MIDNIGHT, THE RIGHTEOUS And SLAPFACE Win in Manchester

Tonight in Manchester, England, Grimmfest has drawn to a close and the ‘Grimm Reaper’ awards have just been handed out in a live streamed ceremony. Oh-seung Kwon’s Midnight was awared the Best Feature by a jury made up of UK Horror Channel's managing director Stewart Bridle, director Justin McConnell, US actress and director Natasha Halevi, DIABOLIQUE magazine editor Kat Ellinger, and UK based actor and director Dominic Brunt. They gave a special mention to Rob Tabbaz’s The Sadness, which the audience voted their most favorite film of the year.
MOVIES

