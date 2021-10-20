Festivals: Indie Memphis

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” — Alien tagline. Eight simple, monosyllabic words, eight words that promised unimaginable horrors and terrors in 1979, except Ridley Scott, H.R. Giger, and Dan O’Bannon imagined them for contemporary and future, unborn audiences. Collectively, Scott, Giger, and O’Bannon crafted more than just a science-fiction/horror classic imitated countless times since, but never equaled. It’s not controversial to state that the release of Alien more than 40 years ago radically redefined a sub-genre, “Before Alien” and “After Alien.”
