Festivals: Indie Memphis

One of the best regional fests on the circuit is back in action!. Indie Memphis kicks of the 24th edition tonight with Sean Baker's Cannes hit Red Rocket. The Tennessee festival runs through Monday the 25th and will feature such festival season faves as Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, Pablo Larrain's Spencer, Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, Jonas Carpignano's A Chiara, Robert Greene's Procession, Jane Schoenbrun's We're All Going to the World's Fair, Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harve's Alien On Stage, and many more. The fest will also see the world premiere of Andrew Infante's Ferny & Luca and Jenny Perlin's Bunker.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO