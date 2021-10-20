Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Town In Kansas

Did you know that Yoder, Kansas has about 400 residents and is the largest Amish community in Kansas? This is one of the reasons you should plan a visit to this historic town in the fall.

Along with experiencing what life is like in an Amish town, you might be surprised to see how much technology like tractors are used when you visit this unique community. And aside from traditional horses and carriages, you’ll also see Amish people in Yoder driving cars and trucks.

If you’d like to get more immersed in what life is like in this historic town, plan to attend Yoder’s Heritage Day. This annual event takes place the 4th Saturday in August; right before the start of the fall season.

There's truly no place like Yoder. To reach this historic town in Kansas, take KS-96-W from Wichita for about 40 minutes.

When you visit Yoder in the fall, stock up on your favorite Amish goods at the local store. You'll be able to find some seasonal goods at the shop, too.

While the downtown area might seem sleepy, enjoy the quiet during your fall outing to this historical town.

Since you'll be s guest visiting the town, feel free to admire the Amish culture from a respectful distance.

Even the local grocery store has a historic feel to it.

And, if you're looking for a place to stay when you visit the historic town of Yoder, consider making a reservation at The Little House. Aside from being the oldest house in Yoder, this cottage is perfect for an overnight stay.

