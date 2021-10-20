Health manager awarded Excellence in Equity Award

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health’s Community Health Manager, Sandra Lake, was named the 2021 Excellence in Equity Award recipient.

According to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, the Excellence in Equity Award recognizes individuals who impact the public sector field in Ottawa County and focus on the importance of equity through their practices, programs, policies, and decision-making.

"Sandra is a professional with incredible integrity who has helped lead our organization in addressing the root causes of health inequity," said Lisa Stefanovsky, Health Officer for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. "She is a true champion, turning ideas and honest discussion into action that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace and community."

"I am so humbled and honored," said Sandra Lake, Community Health Manager for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. "This work is only possible because of my team and our community."

More information about the award can be found online.

