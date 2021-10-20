Art in the Park Returned to Paso Robles For a Successful Weekend

Thousands attended the art show throughout the weekend

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Art in the Park returned to downtown Paso Robles on Oct. 16 and 17 after missing over a year of shows.

Over 140 artists brought their creations to Paso Robles City Park last weekend. According to Steve Powers, producer of the show, around 7,000 people attended the show throughout the weekend.

“It went well,” said Powers, who added they saw more attendance on Saturday.

As for the weather, he said, “It was warm on Saturday and perfect on Sunday.”

Powers has been directing art shows in California since 1975. He first became involved with art shows when he started selling his handmade leather belts at shows during his college years.

The art varied from fine art, metal and leatherwork, photography, jewelry, stained glass, and even handmade clothing. Many of the artists are SLO County locals, and others come from all over California.

Some local artists at the show included:

Georganna Dean, Grover Beach

Andrew Wilkie, Morro Bay

Nic Stover, San Luis Obispo

Deborah Lyseck, Paso Robles

Karin Traber, Morro Bay

Yvette Lab, Paso Robles

Powers said, “We are happy we’re able to come back and that the City has worked with us to keep us in line so when this finally was smoothed out, we are able to have some normalcy and be able to once again present a fine art high caliber quality craft show to the public.”

The next art in the park events are set for Apr. 9-10 and Oct. 15-16 of 2022, and admission is always free.

For more information on the Art in the Park shows, visit: pasoroblesartinthepark.com