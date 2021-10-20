CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Art in the Park Returned to Paso Robles For a Successful Weekend

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeRe9_0cXOgxhT00

Thousands attended the art show throughout the weekend

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Art in the Park returned to downtown Paso Robles on Oct. 16 and 17 after missing over a year of shows.

Over 140 artists brought their creations to Paso Robles City Park last weekend. According to Steve Powers, producer of the show, around 7,000 people attended the show throughout the weekend.

After four years, the Paso Robles Art in the Park Show has become the largest and finest show in San Luis Obispo County. Over 7,000 people visit the show over its two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JOAk_0cXOgxhT00

“It went well,” said Powers, who added they saw more attendance on Saturday.

As for the weather, he said, “It was warm on Saturday and perfect on Sunday.”

Powers has been directing art shows in California since 1975. He first became involved with art shows when he started selling his handmade leather belts at shows during his college years.

The art varied from fine art, metal and leatherwork, photography, jewelry, stained glass, and even handmade clothing. Many of the artists are SLO County locals, and others come from all over California.

Some local artists at the show included:

  • Georganna Dean, Grover Beach
  • Andrew Wilkie, Morro Bay
  • Nic Stover, San Luis Obispo
  • Deborah Lyseck, Paso Robles
  • Karin Traber, Morro Bay
  • Yvette Lab, Paso Robles

Powers said, “We are happy we’re able to come back and that the City has worked with us to keep us in line so when this finally was smoothed out, we are able to have some normalcy and be able to once again present a fine art high caliber quality craft show to the public.”

The next art in the park events are set for Apr. 9-10 and Oct. 15-16 of 2022, and admission is always free.

For more information on the Art in the Park shows, visit: pasoroblesartinthepark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/18-10/24/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 18, 2021. 10:15— Rachel Ann...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

City Council Discusses Affordable Housing

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 26, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The agenda was approved 5-0, as was the consent calendar. The City Manager’s report was presented by City Manager Rachelle Rickard, who provided the...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

CalOSBA Announces Grants to Expand Small Business Assistance in California

Training and consulting provided by the programs have supported over 3,000 small businesses. Sacramento — The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) announced grant awards to recipients of the California Small Business Technical Assistance Expansion Program (SB TAEP). The state’s approximately $17 million in grant funding has been allocated to over 80 technical assistance centers for expansion of their business consulting and training services to historically underserved business groups, including women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and businesses in low-wealth, rural, and disaster-impacted communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Allow Arroyo Grande Oilfield to Continue the Plan to Add 31 Wells

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. Items 20 and 21 were pulled from the consent agenda for a separate vote. The remaining items were approved with a 5-0 vote. Item 20 and 21 were both passed with separate votes 5-0. Item 27 was a presentation from SLO Regional Rideshare. Peter Williamson from the San Luis Obispo Council of Government talked about the programs such as safe routes for schools. SLOCOG has a confidence quiz to test your knowledge of biking, and winners are entered to win a ziplining ticket. You can find the quiz at rideshare.org/confidence.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

19th Annual Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon awards $60,000 to Local Non-Profits

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s (CFSLOCO) Women’s Legacy Fund (WLF) hosted their 19th annual luncheon, awarding five local non-profits $60,000 in grants that directly impact women and girls in the county. WLF addresses many issues that this demographic faces and supports non-profits providing essential programs to empower girls across our communities.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Art Show#Fine Art#Photography#The Paso Robles Art#Traber
The Atascadero News

Cowboy Church By Lee Pitts

The last auction market in our county shut down a few years ago, and it was like having our collective heart ripped out. Just this year, the auction market that handled the most cattle of any sale barn in California for decades closed its doors too. When we bought a livestock newspaper that served the livestock auction industry 35 years ago, there were some 1,500 auction markets in America. Today it’s half that.
RELIGION
The Atascadero News

City Council Plans for the Future

ATASCADERO — Atascadero City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 12, for their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., following a closed session with nothing to report. The agenda was approved 5-0, and presentations followed. Councilmember Charles Bourbeau read a proclamation recognizing October 2021 as National Domestic Violence Action month, Mayor...
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

Californian Statewide School Sit-Out Planned for Oct. 18

CALIFORNIA — On Monday, Oct. 18, parents and teachers in California who oppose a vaccine mandate for students and teachers are planning a sit-out. Throughout the week, posters have been circulating on social media notifying the public of the Statewide sit-out. Those who support the movement are asked not to call their child out as sick, but to state, they oppose the vaccine mandate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atascadero News

Coner Boaen Promoted to Maintenance Manager

ATASCADERO — Central Coast firm Madrone Landscapes recently promoted Coner Boaen to Maintenance Manager. Coner brings more than 18 years of experience in all aspects of landscape construction and service. Under his supervision, the maintenance team members will focus on exceptional customer service and communication with clientele. The maintenance team...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

CalOSBA Begins Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

SACRAMENTO — California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced that it is now accepting applications from California county governments to administer the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG). CalOSBA will conduct no more than two rounds for grant administrators, with this first round open only to county governments. The application period is open from Oct. 11, until Nov. 18.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Atascadero News

$100,000 Gift to French Hospital Supports the Beyond Health Campaign

SAN LUIS OBISPO — French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) announced a $100,000 gift for the Beyond Health campaign from SESLOC Federal Credit Union. This gift will support the hospital’s current $130 million expansion project – Your New French Hospital – which will add a new four-story patient care tower featuring single patient rooms to the existing hospital campus.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
864
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy