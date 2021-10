Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul say the state is investing $45-million to make communities across Wisconsin safer. Evers’ office says $25-million will go for violence prevention efforts and $20-million will be used to support crime victim services. The governor said in a statement, “We’re working to build the future we want for our kids and our state, and that means working to address the cycle of violence and crime to ensure safe schools, safe streets, and safe communities.” $8-million will go to the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

