Epcot is home to some of the most amazing dining options at the Walt Disney World Resort, especially throughout World Showcase. Each of the eleven pavilions shares cuisine from that country in amazing restaurants and grab-and-go locations. A great approach for Guests who are looking to sample food from every pavilion is to enjoy a snack from each country which can give them a taste of the cuisine without being too full to try more. Snacks also allow Guests to chow down while exploring each pavilion, so it’s a win-win! Here is the best snack to enjoy in each pavilion throughout Epcot’s World Showcase- happy snacking!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO