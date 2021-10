Speaking at a CNN town hall event on Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked whether he would defend Taiwan in the event that it was attacked by China. Biden responded, "Yes, we have a commitment to do that." The White House then quickly backtracked, insisting that U.S. policy remains unaltered. That traditional policy centers on "strategic ambiguity" as to whether the United States would use force against a Chinese invasion.

