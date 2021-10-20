LSU Students give their O-pinions on the release of Ed Orgeron

One of the best coaching jobs in the country is now open, and expect LSU to swing for the fences when it goes looking for its next head coach. Industry sources expect LSU AD Scott Woodward to go after big names to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t coach beyond the 2021 season. Orgeron won a national championship less than two years ago, but program turmoil and poor on-field performance has LSU willing to pay a hefty buyout of $16.9 million according to the contract terms. Sports Illustrated first reported news Sunday that this would be Orgeron’s last season at LSU.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO