CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin is overall bullish 10/20/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $36,100. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low was an early warning the macro move down from the high was likely over. The decent trade back above...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls now fading a bit and need to step up - Oct. 27

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are lower and hit a two-week low in early U.S. trading Tuesday. The Bitcoin bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage. However, they have faded a bit at mid-week and need to step up and show fresh power soon to keep alive an uptrend on the daily bar chart. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold, silver see routine downside corrections in existing price uptrends

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower at midday Tuesday, on some normal backing and filling on the charts following recent gains. Both metals’ bulls remain comfortable at present, as near-term price uptrends are in place and the overall path of least resistance is sideways to higher. December gold futures were last down $14.40 at $1,792.40. December Comex silver was last down $0.487 at $24.11 an ounce.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action, awaiting fresh inputs

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are not far from unchanged in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Traders are awaiting new fundamental developments to move the precious metals markets. December gold futures were last up $0.10 at $1,793.50. December Comex silver was last down $0.013 at $24.075 an ounce. Global...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as U.S. dollar, bond yields decline

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are higher and near their daily highs at midday Wednesday, supported by...
MARKETS
kitco.com

The gold price has risen heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has popped back above the $1800/oz level rising 0.32% overnight. Silver on the other hand has dropped -0.10% to trade at $24/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1.14% in the black, and spot WTI has fallen half a percent. The risk environment...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Risk-on market sentiment and dollar strength take gold below $1800

Yesterday inflationary fears stoked the fires of gold bulls taking the precious yellow metal above $1800 for the first time since the middle of September. Although rising inflationary concerns did not diminish, a robust U.S. stock market coupled with dollar strength took gold lower, back below $1800. As of 5:45 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 contract is currently trading at $1794.10, a net decline of $12.70 on the day.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold prices trying to hold on as U.S. manufacturing sector sees steady activity

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are trying to hold on to modest gains following the release of economic data that shows momentum within the U.S. manufacturing sector is holding steady. Friday the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders declined by 0.4% in September, following August’s revised increase of 1.3%....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
kitco.com

S&P 500 hits record high on tech strength, earnings cheer

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gains in Tesla, Nvidia and other heavyweight technology names helped the benchmark S&P 500 index scale a record high on Tuesday, while upbeat results from UPS and GE added to optimism around the third-quarter earnings season. Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose 1%, extending a record run that...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold and silver dip slightly heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have pushed lower overnight heading into the Europen open. The yellow metal has dipped back below $1800/oz while silver is trading at $24/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (-1.19%) and spot WTI (-0.89%) struggled also in a tough session for commodities.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Global equities edge higher on upbeat earnings

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equity markets gained globally on Tuesday, as upbeat corporate earnings continue to buoyWall Street stocks, though investor concerns lingered over supply chain problems sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook Inc (FB.O) kicked off the earnings season for technology giants by reporting a 17% jump...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold: The S&P 500 stirs the pot

With the S&P 500 back at its all-time highs, gold stopped lagging behind. However, how long can this unsustainable growth last?. While the S&P 500 has demonstrated a resounding ability to shake off bad news, an epic divergence has developed between positioning and economic expectations. And while ‘fear of missing out' (FOMO) keeps sentiment near the high-end of its range, Q3 GDP growth is projected near the low-end of its range.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Finally gold goes... uhh wait... no it doesn't

Yesterday (Friday) it looked for all the world that Gold finally was getting some material upside grip, that finally the weekly parabolic Short trend was about to flip Long, that finally the M word crowd were "takin' it in the Shorts" (a somewhat vulgar StateSide expression, yet contextually most satisfying) ... but no. 'Twas yet again (again) another faux Gold rally which morphed into a fold folly.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

US fiat: great effort but no performance

Some analysts claim the US dollar "looks strong" and could be set for a "big rally". Is there merit in this thinking?. For some insight into the matter. Double-click to enlarge this long-term dollar index chart. Dollar bugs may sound enthusiastic, but the dollar's performance on this long-term fiat versus fiat chart is quite frankly… pathetic.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold prices to remain below $1,900 through 2022 - Haywood Securities

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report published Tuesday, analysts at Haywood Securities said they are lowering their price targets for this...
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Why a Capital Gains Tax Increase Would Be a Massive Jobs (and Wealth) Killer – Aadi Golchha

When discussing the economic growth of a post-COVID landscape, too often the role of angel investors is overlooked. Angel investors, or private investors who are often wealthy, finance small business ventures in exchange for equity. For small businesses, angel investors provide a much needed lifeline in the form of cash infusion that doesn’t have to be repaid, except in shared ownership. Private investment, most often through angel investors, is undoubtedly a driving force in technological advancement and job creation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy