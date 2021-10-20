CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* U.S. 10-year yield hits 5-month high * U.S. 5-year yield matches 7-month peak hit Monday * U.S. 20-yar auction results show weak demand (Updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after a weak auction of 20-year bonds, with the yield curve steepening for a second day and investors paring back aggressive monetary tightening bets from the Federal Reserve. Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher. U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond. "It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year bond, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020. Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points. "Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today." On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%. Analysts said the move higher overnight in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year. Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it is time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be premature to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday. In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year note yield was up one basis point at 1.6461%. The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1538%. U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of 2.106%, and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1003%. U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.136% and were last up 4 basis points at 2.1293%. October 20 Wednesday 3:47PM New York / 1947 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.3773 -0.016 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008 Five-year note 98-170/256 1.1538 -0.001 Seven-year note 98-152/256 1.4637 0.000 10-year note 96-104/256 1.6479 0.014 20-year bond 94-80/256 2.1023 0.035 30-year bond 97-28/256 2.1314 0.045 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.00 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields fall to one-week lows; 2-year note auction well-received

* U.S. 2-year note auction show strong results * Tuesday's batch of U.S. data was better than expected. * U.S. 5-year breakeven rates hit highest since January 2004 (Adds new comment, auction results, update prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday in thin volume, with those on the long end of the curve falling for a third straight session, as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018. U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year Treasury yields all fell to one-week lows. A strong U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, did little to drum up bids for the short end of the curve, as prices stayed lower. The auction posted a high yield of 0.481%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors accepted a lower premium for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.69, compared with an average of 2.50. A batch of better-than-expected U.S. data lifted short-dated note yields, flattening the curve, as investors priced in rate hikes by the Fed sooner rather than later. The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to 86.9 basis points. Tuesday's data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects. U.S. new home sales also surged, up 14% in September. "I think what is going on is that rate hike fears are being priced on the U.S. front-end at an accelerated pace," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. Further fanning earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes is the surge in U.S. inflation. The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which reflects inflation expectations over the next five years, hit another milestone on Tuesday, rising to 2.985%, the highest since at least January 2004. The 10-year breakeven rate also hit a milestone, climbing to 2.695% <US10YTIP =RR>, its highest since May 2006. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 70% chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday, even though the U.S. central bank's taper of asset purchases, if it begins in November, could end in June as well. Overall, rates futures traders are also betting on two rate hikes next year, the second one being in December. In afternoon U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down nearly 2 basis points at 1.6185%. The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects Fed tightening, was up half a basis point at 1.1828%. It touched an eight-month high of 1.193% last week. U.S. 30-year yields fell 3 basis points at 2.0506% . Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said volume was thin for a third straight session on Tuesday, adding that the longer this runs, "the direction of the next sizeable move will grow in technical importance." October 26 Tuesday 3:24PM New York / 1924 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002 Two-year note 99-158/256 0.4498 0.013 Three-year note 99-152/256 0.7637 0.011 Five-year note 98-136/256 1.1828 0.005 Seven-year note 98-156/256 1.4618 -0.005 10-year note 96-172/256 1.6185 -0.016 20-year bond 95-116/256 2.0299 -0.033 30-year bond 98-228/256 2.0499 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sonya Hepinstall)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Two-year JGB yield hits 8-month high on tepid auction, surging U.S. yields

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, amid pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and a relatively weak result at a two-year note auction, while long-term yields were supported by caution about increased government borrowing as Japan votes in lower house elections this weekend.
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yield scales 19-month high peak, curve flattens

* U.S. 5/30 yield curve flattest since April 2020 * U.S. 2/10 yield spread narrowest in five weeks * Focus on U.S. 5-year note auction (Adds comment, auction outlook, Treasury table, updates prices) By Sujata Rao and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rose further on Wednesday, hitting new 19-month highs and flattening the yield curve, as the possible timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate rise came into tighter focus. In the run-up to the Fed's policy meeting next week, market focus has moved beyond pricing the central bank's likely taper of asset purchases and onto the timing of the first rate rise since December 2018. Rising oil prices and inflation expectations have fed into that pricing, even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week it wasn't time to raise rates just yet. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, on the other hand, signalled last week that the BoE would act to curb inflation expectations. Futures markets now fully price in a 15 basis point BoE rate hike on Nov. 4 and another 25 basis point move in December. "The BoE has people questioning if the Fed can really hold off that long especially with the inflation backdrop that we have and the continued supply chain pressures," said Zachary Griffith, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. "I think that's what making people re-assess what's realistic and how committed the Fed can be to its average inflation targeting that is kind of untested," he added. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities next month, but Fed funds futures already priced a 70% chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday. U.S. 2-year yields spiked to 0.511%, the highest since March 2020, and was last at 0.5108%, up 3 basis points. The 5-year yield -- another segment of the curve that's also sensitive to interest rate expectations -- was last up 3 basis points at 1.2094%. It hit 1.2520% on Monday, the highest since February 2020. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to a two-week low of 1.564%. They were last down at 1.5887%. That, in turn, narrowed the spread between the 2- and 10-year yields to 107.90 basis points, the flattest in over a month. The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to as low as 82 basis points, the tightest gap since April 2020. Later in the session, the Treasury auctions $61 billion in 5-year notes. BMO Capital Markets said in a research paper that the note should attract strong demand after a well-received 2-year note auction on Tuesday. But the bank said next week's Fed meeting and the announcement of tapering carries some risk of a more aggressive normalization timeline. "With lift-off timing and rate hike pace being actively debated, we are certainly sympathetic to some reluctance to add exposure to the belly at this point in the monetary policy cycle," BMO added. The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which reflects market-based inflation expectations over the next five years, hit north of 3%,, the highest since at least January 2004. Ten-year breakevens were at the highest since May 2006 . October 27 Wednesday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002 Two-year note 99-186/256 0.5128 0.029 Three-year note 99-122/256 0.804 0.040 Five-year note 98-118/256 1.1978 0.017 Seven-year note 98-172/256 1.4523 -0.007 10-year note 96-240/256 1.5887 -0.029 20-year bond 96-36/256 1.9867 -0.044 30-year bond 99-228/256 2.0048 -0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 -2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujaya Rao in London; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Interest Rates#Inflation#Future Interest#Treasuries#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Action Economics#Fhn Financial
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as BoC stokes rate hike bets

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * BoC signals rates could rise in the middle quarters of 2022 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.5% * Canadian 2-year yield jumps 23 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the Bank of Canada signaled it could hike interest rates earlier than previously thought and became the first central bank from a G7 country to exit quantitative easing. The Bank of Canada bringing forward the timing that it expects the output gap to close is the reason that "you are seeing the loonie grind higher," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst, Monex Europe and Monex Canada. The BoC maintained guidance to leave rates on hold until economic slack is absorbed, but it now expects that to happen sometime in the middle quarters of 2022 rather than in the second half of 2022. It also ended its bond-buying program, citing Canada's robust economic growth, high COVID-19 vaccination rates, and strong employment gains. Money markets expect the central bank to begin a series of hikes in March. Before the announcement, lift-off was seen in April. Meanwhile, analysts say that the Bank of England is on track to end quantitative easing some time in December. The Federal Reserve could begin tapering bond purchase next month. The Canadian dollar was last trading 0.5% higher at 1.2322 to the greenback, or 81.16 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Oct. 14 at 1.2428 before the rate announcement. Gains for the loonie came even as U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, pressuring the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude prices were down 2.5% at $82.57 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year touched its highest since March 2020 at 1.147%, before dipping to 1.101%, up about 23 basis points on the day. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.604%, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Bell)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar index falls as currency volatility picks up

* U.S. dollar index down 0.2% * U.S. dollar down 0.6% against Canadian dollar * Canadian dollar appreciates to $1.2320 * Aussie up after jumping on inflation data (Revises throughout, updates prices, new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar lost value against major currencies on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada started off a series of awaited central bank policy comments that could bring more volatility to what had been a relatively steady market. The moves took the U.S. dollar index down 0.2% to 93.73 and as the dollar weakened against the Canadian dollar, euro and Japanese yen. The greenback lost 0.6% to the Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada signaled that it could hike interest rates sooner than it had thought. The loonie traded at $1.2320 in early afternoon in New York. Before the announcement, which was viewed by some as surprisingly hawkish, the Canadian dollar had weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S. counterpart. "You're going to see more FX volatility and swings here," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA. Traders will have different expectations for inflation in each region, Moya said, adding: "Interest rate differentials are going to be really hard to calculate for some currencies." The Bank of Canada comments could be the first trigger for new assessments of how interest rates will change and impact currencies as central bankers try to support the pandemic recovery without unleashing sustained inflation. Currency markets had moved little in the first two days of this week as traders paused for monetary policy announcements from major central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets next week. For much of the day, the euro traded within 0.2% of its Tuesday close against the dollar. The euro was last up about 0.1% to $1.1614. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to take a dovish stance. The German government cut its 2021 growth forecast for this year, as supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and rising energy costs delay recovery in Europe's largest economy. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in more than a week and its yield curve flattened. Similarly, the U.S. yield curve flattened with the spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries narrowing to fewer than 104 basis points, the least since August. The 10-year yield dipped below 1.53%. It had reached 1.70% last week. Flattening yield curves in developed markets this week may reflect concern, analysts say, that central banks will err if they tighten policy too early in the face of higher inflation that proves temporary. The Australian dollar rose about 0.4% to $0.7534 after data showed that Australian core inflation sped to a six-year high in September, surprising the market. The data prompted a spike in short-term yields. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday of next week and market pricing is at odds with RBA policymakers' insistence that there will be no rate hikes before 2024. Against Japan's yen, the U.S. dollar was down 0.4% to 113.69 - still within recent ranges and close to the four-year high of 114.695 the dollar touched against the yen one week ago . The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is widely expected to downgrade its economic assessment. Markets have been betting on no rate hike in the foreseeable future. The British pound was down less than 0.1% to $1.3756 after the U.K. finance minister unveiled Britain's budget forecasts. . In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell to as low as $58,100 - its lowest in a week and a half - in a move attributed to profit-taking following the all-time high of $67,016 it reached last week. Since that high, the cryptocurrency has fallen more than 13% but was on track for its best month since February. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 1:16PM (1716 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.7300 93.9560 -0.23% 4.166% +94.0110 +93.6910 Euro/Dollar $1.1614 $1.1597 +0.16% -4.94% +$1.1626 +$1.1585 Dollar/Yen 113.6900 114.1450 -0.39% +10.04% +114.2150 +113.3850 Euro/Yen 132.05 132.34 -0.22% +4.04% +132.5200 +131.5900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9199 -0.34% +3.62% +0.9204 +0.9165 Sterling/Dollar $1.3756 $1.3765 -0.04% +0.71% +$1.3780 +$1.3709 Dollar/Canadian 1.2320 1.2395 -0.60% -3.24% +1.2431 +1.2300 Aussie/Dollar $0.7534 $0.7502 +0.43% -2.05% +$0.7536 +$0.7489 Euro/Swiss 1.0647 1.0666 -0.18% -1.48% +1.0673 +1.0637 Euro/Sterling 0.8440 0.8419 +0.25% -5.56% +0.8464 +0.8419 NZ $0.7187 $0.7163 +0.36% +0.10% +$0.7188 +$0.7132 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3890 8.3670 +0.29% -2.28% +8.4265 +8.3615 Euro/Norway 9.7439 9.7008 +0.44% -6.91% +9.7700 +9.6922 Dollar/Sweden 8.5644 8.6068 -0.34% +4.49% +8.6378 +8.5578 Euro/Sweden 9.9480 9.9824 -0.34% -1.27% +10.0020 +9.9374 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Christina Fincher, Barbara Lewis, William Maclean and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips to Start the Week

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower in volatile trading on Monday to start the final week of October. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 2 basis points to 1.636%. The yield traded as high as 1.673% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped less than 1 basis point to trade at 2.086%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields slip but inflation still in focus

* U.S. 10-year yield breaches 1.7% on Thursday, then slips * Five-year breakeven inflation rate rises above 3% (Adds IHS data; Powell, analyst comments) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries slid on Friday after the benchmark 10-year note breached 1.7% overnight, while key market gauges of rising consumer prices kept pressing higher on concerns about inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.6 basis points to 1.659% after rising to a five-month high of 1.7064% late Thursday. The five-year, U.S. break-even inflation rate breached 3% in early trading, then slid. The market in several weeks, if not sooner, will test the year's high hit March 30 of 1.776% on the 10-year Treasury, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. "If we get through that, all bets are off we're not going to see higher rates," di Galoma said. "Then we'll probably see 2% pretty quickly." Rates are rising worldwide on a global supply crunch of semiconductor chips for the automotive industry, di Galoma said. The 10-year UK break-even rate hit a 25-year high of 4.29% earlier on Friday, he said. U.S. business activity increased solidly in October, suggesting growth picked up as COVID-19 infections subsided, though labor and raw material shortages held back manufacturing, IHS Markit said in its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index. With supply constraints showing no signs of abating, services businesses reported paying higher prices for inputs, supporting views that inflation was unlikely as transitory as has been argued by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell said in a virtual appearance on Friday that the Fed is "on track" to begin reducing its asset purchases and that he expects inflation to abate next year as COVID pressures fade. Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco, said in a note that he was no longer in inflation denial and that he expects inflationary pressure to moderate over time, but the risks to the economy of higher prices are elevated. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 3.6 basis points to 2.092%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 118.9 basis points. The gap flattened in its biggest contraction since July 19, according to Refinitiv data. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.2 basis points at 0.468%. The break-even rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.913%, after closing at 2.894% on Thursday, a year-high. The 10-year TIPS break-even rate was last at 2.647%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.580%. Oct. 22 Friday 2:00PM New York / 1800 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.000 Two-year note 99-149/256 0.4677 0.032 Three-year note 99-134/256 0.7875 0.016 Five-year note 98-98/256 1.2138 0.001 Seven-year note 98-94/256 1.4989 -0.010 10-year note 96-80/256 1.6589 -0.016 20-year bond 94-200/256 2.0725 -0.027 30-year bond 97-248/256 2.0919 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 1.00 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Mark Heinrich and Philippa Fletcher)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as market anticipates faster inflation

(Adds Treasury auction results) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as a tighter labor market pointed to a recovering economy that renewed questions about the pace of inflation and when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Two key market measures of future inflation based on five-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury breakeven inflation rates jumped on Thursday, hitting highs last seen in 2012. Yields on U.S. Treasuries notes also rose, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising 4.5 basis points to 1.680%. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market. Traders are in the process of reassessing their outlook on monetary policy as primary dealers fill out the Fed's survey of their market expectations, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. People are worried the Fed's tightening process will begin earlier than policymakers' "dot-plot" of the future federal funds now suggests, especially with wages and inflation on the rise, Ricchiuto said. "It's this back and forth between is inflation really stronger? Is it getting wrapped up into prices and then wages and what does that imply for future inflation?," he said. "By the same token what does it imply for monetary policy and that's the kickback." Greater demand than anticipated in the $19-billion auction of five-year TIPS on Thursday illustrates the need for an inflation protection feature, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. A combination of higher inflation expectations from more sources than previously were analyzed shows how expectations of the Fed's move on rates has rapidly changed recently, he said. "The big move in nominal rates in Treasuries is this growing idea that the Fed is going to raise rates twice next year and after that they’re going to raise faster than the dots implied just four or five weeks ago," Vogel said. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2.3 basis points to 2.134%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.9 basis points at 0.434%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.897%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.659%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.591%. October 21 Thursday 2:31PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.002 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.005 Two-year note 99-165/256 0.4343 0.059 Three-year note 99-146/256 0.7711 0.069 Five-year note 98-100/256 1.2116 0.065 Seven-year note 98-72/256 1.5118 0.058 10-year note 96-32/256 1.6798 0.045 20-year bond 94-68/256 2.1054 0.024 30-year bond 97-16/256 2.1336 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares give up most gains as U.S. Treasury yields weigh

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong Wall Street finish, but they shed most of the gains as investors grew cautious about weak U.S. futures and rising Treasury yields. The Nikkei share average edged up 0.14% to close at 29,255.55, after rising as much...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy