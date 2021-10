The Houston Astros will look to win two games in a row to take a commanding 3-2 lead when they take on the Boston Red Sox in an American League Championship Series Game 5 showdown on Wednesday. Both teams have taken turns busting out on offense and it was Houston's turn on Tuesday when the Astros (95-67) scored seven runs in the ninth inning of a 9-2 triumph to even the series. The Red Sox (92-70), who have outscored the Astros 27-22 in the series, are 6-0 in the postseason when scoring six runs or more. Houston is 5-2 in the playoffs when scoring five or more runs.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO