WorldView: U.S. couple charged with trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland couple has been charged with allegedly trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government. They could face...

Melvin Wackwitz
8d ago

at least they tried to get money Biden just gave the Military technology to them by leaving it there. talk about treason.

Daily Mail

Teacher accused of helping husband sell US nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country 'moaned about her $60k salary and wanted to quit the US when Donald Trump was elected': Pair are indicted by grand jury

A teacher indicted over claims she and her husband tried to sell US nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country complained about her $60,000-a-year salary, and spoke seriously about fleeing the US after Donald Trump was elected, it is claimed. New details of Diana Toebbe's background and possible motives emerged...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nuclear engineer and wife plead not guilty to trying to sell Navy secrets to foreign government: FBI agents reveal they found shredded documents, $11,000, latex gloves and a 'go-bag' ready to flee US at their Maryland home

The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a 'go-bag' when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign country, an agent testified on Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy...
MILITARY
Former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to sell nuclear secrets to foreign government; couple received a $20,000 crypto payment and could face death sentence

A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, a former science teacher, have been charged for allegedly trying to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government. The couple was later arrested on espionage-related charges. If convicted, the couple could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.
MILITARY
The Independent

US Navy couple pleads not guilty to espionage-related charges in alleged submarine secrets scheme

A former US Navy engineer and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a year-long FBI sting in which the couple allegedly sold classified nuclear submarine plans to a person they believed worked for a foreign government.The couple – Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland – returned to federal court in West Virginia on 20 October, a day after the US Department of Justice announced indictments for conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data.They face up to life in prison, if convicted. Mr Toebbe has waived his right to a...
MILITARY
U.S. Training 'Well Regulated Militias' – for Foreigners

“[A]s the Global War on Terror draws down in scope and scale, and as senior Pentagon leaders and White House officials turn their attention towards the next potential conflict — ARSOF [Army Special Operations Forces] is shifting its priorities,” Army Times reports. “Their new mission: Create resistance networks that make invasions by Russia or China too costly for those powers to even attempt.”
MILITARY
CBS News

WorldView: Protests in Sudan after military coup; U.S. blames Iran for drone attack

Demonstrators took to the streets around Sudan's capital city after the country's top general seized power in a military coup. Meanwhile, a U.S. official said a drone attack on a military outpost in Syria where U.S. troops are based is believed to have been carried out by Iran, and a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Western nations appears to have been narrowly averted. Also, Japan's Princess Mako married her commoner boyfriend and forfeited her royal status following unusual scrutiny and criticism of the engagement. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international stories.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Brazilian Senate recommends Bolsonaro face criminal charges over Covid handling

Criminal charges have been recommended against Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro by a Senate committee for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The Senate committee formally approved a report, that marked the culmination of a six-month long investigation into the government’s omissions and commissions during the pandemic, in a seven-to-four vote on Tuesday.The committee comprised 11 members, most of whom do not support Mr Bolsonaro.The 1,300-page report recommended charges against Mr Bolsonaro, two companies and 78 others, including many current and former health administrative employees and politicians, including Mr Bolsonaro’s three sons.The charges include crimes against humanity, charlatanism and inciting crime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Trump Organization hid payments from foreign governments, U.S. House panel alleges

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C., a U.S. congressional committee said on Friday. The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform said hotel records raise “troubling” questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andy Sullivan)
POTUS
Sudan military takes over nation’s government

CAIRO (AP) - Sudan’s military has seized power, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest Monday’s coup. The Sudan Doctors’ Committee said security forces opened fire on some of the crowds, and three protesters were killed.
MILITARY
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
Washington Times

China blames U.S. for poor military-to-military ties

China’s military is blaming the United States for poor military-to-military relations after the U.S. and Chinese militaries held their first video conference of the Biden administration last month. Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Sr. Col. Wu Qian, who heads the Defense Ministry information office in Beijing, told reporters that the...
POLITICS

