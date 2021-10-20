WorldView: U.S. couple charged with trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government
A Maryland couple has been charged with allegedly trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government. They could face...www.cbsnews.com
at least they tried to get money Biden just gave the Military technology to them by leaving it there. talk about treason.
