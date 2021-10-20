Open Space Impact Fee Allocation Would Support Urban Farming Operation in Humboldt Park

The expansion of a successful urban farm in the Humboldt Park community would be supported by the allocation of $75,000 in Open Space Impact Fees under a proposal introduced to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Chicago FarmWorks, located at 407 N. Kedzie Ave., is operated by the Heartland Alliance and has served residents of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park with healthy food options since 2014.

The Open Space Impact Fees allocation, which will be granted in partnership with the NeighborSpace land trust, will support an $82,500 project that will purchase vacant lots located at 411 and 419 N. Kedzie Ave. to further expand the farm, as well as some related site preparation and fencing work.

The Open Space Impact Fee program leverages fees paid by residential development projects. Fees generated by the program must be spent within the community area in which they are paid.

###