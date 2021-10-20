CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats say there is new momentum for a budget package

NPR
 8 days ago

What happens when you wrap what seems like a president's entire agenda into just one bill in Congress? Well, we now know the answer is frustration, though we do not know yet if that is the final answer. Democrats are so focused on a budget measure because it is likely the...

GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
Fox News

Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
AFP

Biden pitches 'historic' spending plan to transform America

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations. Another major negotiating figure, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, said he saw "major gaps" in the plan.
NPR

Biden makes his case to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion spending framework

President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?
