Democrats say there is new momentum for a budget package
8 days ago
What happens when you wrap what seems like a president's entire agenda into just one bill in Congress? Well, we now know the answer is frustration, though we do not know yet if that is the final answer. Democrats are so focused on a budget measure because it is likely the...
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., said that she will vote against her party's infrastructure bill if it comes to a vote Thursday because Democrats have not provided enough details on what will be in the larger social spending bill. "I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have enough votes to block a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has championed until agreement is reached on a larger social spending bill, their leader said on Thursday. Emerging from a meeting of her 95-member Congressional Progressive...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations. Another major negotiating figure, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, said he saw "major gaps" in the plan.
President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.
President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?
WASHINGTON — Anxious to find a win for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats will likely pass a trillion-dollar plus domestic spending plan that would not be good for Americans, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says. Democrats, Romney said, see that the president and they themselves are in trouble politically and are...
