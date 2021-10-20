Democrats say there is new momentum for a budget package

President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO