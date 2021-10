Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. As a New Englander, I have always liked climbing in the winter. Sure, it gets icy and snowy. And sure, you have to pick your projects based on the snow levels, shifting your sights on southern objectives as autumn gives to winter and then looking north again when the snow melts and days lengthen. But the friction is good when it’s cold, and the boulders are less crowded, and (old soul that I am) I really love winter’s slant light and rattling leaves.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO