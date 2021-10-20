CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms

By Bilal Morris
 7 days ago

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically black college.

Chandler Robinson recently went live on her Instagram account to reluctantly call out Howard. In the video she said she had experienced some of the most challenging things in her first two months on campus. Robinson revealed that she has personal friends who don’t have a place to live and their property was damaged beyond repair from mold exposure. She went on to claim that some of her friends had to be hospitalized from coughing up blood and issues with breathing. Robinson also says she’s five months behind in all of her classes because she didn’t have wifi for her first month on campus.

A group of Howard University students organized a protest in early October demanding university leadership take action in regards to complaints about a “housing crisis” on campus. Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the Blackburn Center. Students shared first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus. They also shared a shortlist of demands for the university’s administration.

But, Robinson isn’t the only student complaining about mold in the walls.

According to WUSA9, sophomore Thandiwe Abdullah has experienced similar woes when at the university. In a report with the publication, she said she noticed water on the floor in his closet and room area of the dorm and then she called maintenance.

Thandiwe goes on to explain that without any warning maintenance begins to rip open the wall in his closet to find mold growing inside. Although she says she was moved to another room, the living situation is temporary and she fears soon she may have no place to go. Since her first year was completely virtual, the second-year student might have to incur more fees in finding a new living space.

“I would just like assurance that I’ll have somewhere to live without having to pay, an extra $1,000, that my roommates will have somewhere to live, and that I won’t have to go home, or drop out,” said Abdullah in an interview with WUSA9.

Students on campus say they are willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes and they will disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met.

Atlanta University Center students have also joined the movement, requesting their universities conduct a full assessment of the housing needs on their campuses as well.

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms was originally published on newsone.com

