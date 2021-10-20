CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Cortez Masto is among the Democrats meeting with Biden over his agenda

NPR
 8 days ago

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada joins us next. She was part of a group of centrist Democrats who met with the president yesterday. Senator, welcome. CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO: It's great to be with you, Steve. INSKEEP: So we were hearing there from Deirdre about making choices, taking things...

www.npr.org

Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
wvxu.org

Biden heads overseas as Democrats push his agenda in Congress and more to discuss with the Political Junkie

President Joe Biden heads overseas for a couple of global summits while Democrats in Congress continue to fight for his legislative agenda, even amongst themselves. The former White House coronavirus response coordinator says 130,000 COVID-19 deaths in this country were unnecessary and that former President Donald Trump was distracted from the response by the 2020 election.
CINCINNATI, OH
NPR

Biden makes his case to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion spending framework

President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?
The Independent

Democrats unveil billionaires' tax as Biden plan takes shape

Pushing past skeptics, Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement.The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year, and it could begin to shore up the big social services and climate change plan Biden is racing to finish before departing this week for global summits.The new billionaires' proposal, coupled with a...
Fortune

Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
arcamax.com

Sen. Angus King joins Democratic opponents to ending Senate filibuster rule

WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda, further complicating Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s drive to pass voting rights and other measures. “I’m...
