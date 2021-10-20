Sen. Cortez Masto is among the Democrats meeting with Biden over his agenda
8 days ago
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada joins us next. She was part of a group of centrist Democrats who met with the president yesterday. Senator, welcome. CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO: It's great to be with you, Steve. INSKEEP: So we were hearing there from Deirdre about making choices, taking things...
(BDN) -- Sen. Susan Collins on Friday listed a handful of Republicans she would support over former President Donald Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. But she stopped short of saying she wouldn’t support Trump if he were the party’s nominee. [Collins: More than $260M for Maine in appropriations...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., said that she will vote against her party's infrastructure bill if it comes to a vote Thursday because Democrats have not provided enough details on what will be in the larger social spending bill. "I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate...
It doesn’t take much searching to find analyses from political pundits and the media declaring the death of the Republican Party, due to losses among suburban voters. "Why The Suburbs Have Shifted Blue," wrote 538. "Suburbs pose challenge for GOP in post-Trump era," declared The Hill. The American Enterprise Institute wrote a report titled "The GOP’s Suburban Dilemma."
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
WASHINGTON — Anxious to find a win for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats will likely pass a trillion-dollar plus domestic spending plan that would not be good for Americans, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says. Democrats, Romney said, see that the president and they themselves are in trouble politically and are...
President Joe Biden heads overseas for a couple of global summits while Democrats in Congress continue to fight for his legislative agenda, even amongst themselves. The former White House coronavirus response coordinator says 130,000 COVID-19 deaths in this country were unnecessary and that former President Donald Trump was distracted from the response by the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate. Biden is eager to have a...
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has leveraged his party's slim majority in Congress to reshape President Joe Biden's spending bill, slashing its initial price tag of $3.5 trillion and blocking policy proposals on climate and social programs. In a 50-50 Senate where all Republicans oppose the spending...
President Biden made his case this morning to House Democrats for a $1.75 trillion framework of social safety net and climate spending. But Biden, who leaves for Europe later today for a pair of summits, left the timing of the votes on a resulting bill up to House leaders. A senior administration official told reporters Biden believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House. But the package does not include key progressive priorities, including paid family leave, free community college or measures to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Joining us now to discuss all of this is NPR's Deirdre Walsh who covers Congress. Deirdre, no paid family leave, no community college, no measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs - is the White House being optimistic about winning progressive support for this?
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was assailed while walking through an airport by a climate change activist who confronted the Arizona Democrat over her opposition to President Biden’s massive social spending bill, new video shows. Sinema was walking with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) when the woman, who called herself a constituent, began...
Pushing past skeptics, Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement.The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than $1 billion in assets or incomes of more than $100 million a year, and it could begin to shore up the big social services and climate change plan Biden is racing to finish before departing this week for global summits.The new billionaires' proposal, coupled with a...
In his skirmishes with the liberals of his party over the size and shape of their agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) has repeatedly warned that the left would lead the nation into a crippling dependency on government. “I’ve been very clear when it comes to who we are as...
Congressional Republicans engaged in a media blitz Wednesday blaming high oil and gas prices on the Biden administration's climate policies and warning that Democrats' budget reconciliation package would worsen matters.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he won’t support ending the Senate filibuster that has enabled the Republican minority to block key portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda, further complicating Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s drive to pass voting rights and other measures. “I’m...
