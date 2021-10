This months full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, is set to peak on Wednesday, offering skygazers a “unique” opportunity to see an autumnal moonrise.The full moon comes less than a month after the autumn equinox, meaning the lunar orbit is more ecliptic than usual.This phenomenon results in the full moon rising at around sunset in northerly latitudes, providing a colourful backdrop for the moonrise.EarthSky magazine notes that “nature is particularly cooperative” around this time of year for the Harvest and Hunter’s moons, making “the fall full moonrises unique”.The proximity of the Moon to the horizon as it rises may...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO