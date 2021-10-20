Road closure on South Lewis Street in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Motorists in the City of New Iberia are advised that beginning today, the north and southbound of South Lewis Street will be closed to traffic between the City limits and Admiral Doyle Drive, according to a news release from the City of New Iberia.

The closure takes place for approximately 0.7 miles north of the intersection of Weeks Island Road. The road will be closed in order for crews to complete asphalt repairs.

The road closure will last until Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Listed below is the list of detour routes.

North Bound Detour Route will be Weeks Island Road (La. 83) to

Center Street (La. 14) back to Admiral Doyle Drive (La. 674). Detour signage will be in place.

South Bound Detour Route will be Admiral Doyle Drive (La. 674) to

Center Street (La. 14) to Weeks Island Road (La. 83).

South Lewis between Frankie Street, and the city limits will be open to local traffic only and will be enforced by the New Iberia Police Department.

