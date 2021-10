Six Mississippi State University-Meridian students are 2021-22 scholarship recipients through the Jerry and Ruth Scott Foundation. Established by the Scotts in 2016 and managed by Citizens National Bank’s Wealth Management Division in Meridian, the foundation is designed to benefit working adult students completing their degrees at MSU-Meridian who have maintained high academic achievement. Over $115,000 in scholarship assistance has been awarded since its inception.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO